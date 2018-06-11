Devil Makes Three Plot 2018 Chains Are Broken Tour

Fans of the Devil Makes Three have plenty to be happy about these days, with news coming out last week that the Americana trio will be releasing their first album of new material in five years later this summer. Things have gotten even better now with the addition of a world tour to commence in September.
The Chains Are Broken Tour, which shares its name with the forthcoming album, sees the Santa Cruz, California, ensemble head to Europe September 10th, just a couple weeks after the album gets its release on New West Records. First stop in the basement of Rock City in Nottingham, United Kingdom, with the next two weeks seeing visits to Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. From there comes a stateside return, with dates focusing in their home state and other parts of the West Coast. The tour wraps up November 17th at Knitting Factory Concert House in Boise, Idaho.
Even before Chains Are Broken drops on August 24th, the Devil Makes Three will be making sporadic summertime appearances, with the next coming this Saturday, June 16th at the Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
The Devil Makes Three's full itinerary of The Chains Are Broken Tour:
September 10 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City - Basement
September 11 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Oran Mor
September 12 — Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
September 13 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
September 14 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
September 16 — Leffinge, Belgium @ Leffingeleuren Festival
September 17 — Cologne, Germany @ Luxor
September 18 — Hamburg, Germany @ Knust
September 19 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater
September 21 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte
September 22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
September 23 — Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort
October 24 — Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
October 25 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
October 26 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Alex Madonna Expo Center
October 27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
October 28 — Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
October 31 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
November 1 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
November 2 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
November 3 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
November 4 — Stateline, NV @ Montbleu Resort Casino
November 7 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
November 8 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDO
November 9 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
November 10 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom