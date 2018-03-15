The Cadillac Three Expand Summer Tour With New U.S., U.K. Dates

The Cadillac Three are getting their 2018 tour schedule into full gear this week, first with the kickoff of their Long Hair Don't Care Tour here in the U.S. and also by announcing their Summer Vacation Tour set for Europe this summer.
The Nashville country-rock trio tied up 2017 with the release of their third LP, Legacy, but the past month has seen the group getting ready for what promises to be a busy spring and summer promoting the record. Those new tour dates begin March 15th at Knuckleheads in Kansas City, Missouri, and run through the summer, stopping in cities from Washington, D.C. and Houston to Los Angeles and Chicago. The band, made up of singer-guitarist Jaren Johnston, lap steel player Kelby Ray and drummer Neil Mason, will also make a number of festival appearances, including Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, next month.
After another month-or-so break, the Cadillac Three head overseas for the Summer Vacation Tour. The European leg is bookended by a pair of festival dates, with an appearance at Ramblin' Man Fair in Maidstone, United Kingdom, on June 30th and another at Bospop Festival in Weert, Netherlands, on July 15th. In between they visit Ireland, Norway, and Germany.
The full itinerary of Cadillac Three's U.S. and European tour dates:
March 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
March 16 – Iowa City, IA @ First Avenue Club
March 17 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock
March 22 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
March 23 – Rome, GA @ Brewhouse Music & Grill
March 24 – Savannah, GA @ Grayson Stadium
April 6 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Sioux Falls Arena
April 7 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Sound Bites Festival
April 8 - Fort Lauderdale @ Tortuga Music Festival
April 12 – Chicago, IL @ Joe's on Weed Street
April 13 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe's Live Rosemont
April 14 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
April 19 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
April 20 – Laconia, NH @ Whiskey Barrel Music Hall
April 21 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
April 25 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
April 26 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm and Grille
April 27 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
April 28 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
May 3 – Houston, TX @ Firehouse Saloon
May 4 – Tulsa, OK @ Green Country Jam
May 5 – Ardmore, OK @ Heritage Hall
May 12 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
May 18 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
May 19 – Maryville, TN @ The Shed
May 24 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Café
May 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
May 31 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
June 1 – Big Flats, NY @ Budweiser Summer Stage at Tag's
June 14 – North Lawrence, OH @ The Country Fest
June 15 – Peoria, IL @ Tailgate N' Tallboys
June 16 – Lincoln, NE @ Celebrate Lincoln Festival
June 23 – Franklin, OH @ JD Legends
June 30 – Maidstone, UK @ Ramblin' Man Fair
July 4 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Ireland
July 9 – Oslo, Norway @ Cafe Mono
July 12 – Nuremburg, Germany @ Hirsch
July 13 – Aschaffenburg, Germany @ Colos-Saal
July 15 – Weert, Netherlands @ Bospop Festival
July 19 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
July 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Stoney's Rockin' Country
July 21 – Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair
July 27 – El Dorado, KS @ DAM Music Fest
August 4 – Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest
August 10 – Traverse City, MI @ Ground Zero
August 11 – Brooklyn, MI @ NASCAR Cup Series
September 21 – Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Sun Fest