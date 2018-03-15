The Cadillac Three Expand Summer Tour With New U.S., U.K. Dates

The Cadillac Three are getting their 2018 tour schedule into full gear this week, first with the kickoff of their Long Hair Don't Care Tour here in the U.S. and also by announcing their Summer Vacation Tour set for Europe this summer.

The Nashville country-rock trio tied up 2017 with the release of their third LP, Legacy, but the past month has seen the group getting ready for what promises to be a busy spring and summer promoting the record. Those new tour dates begin March 15th at Knuckleheads in Kansas City, Missouri, and run through the summer, stopping in cities from Washington, D.C. and Houston to Los Angeles and Chicago. The band, made up of singer-guitarist Jaren Johnston, lap steel player Kelby Ray and drummer Neil Mason, will also make a number of festival appearances, including Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, next month.

After another month-or-so break, the Cadillac Three head overseas for the Summer Vacation Tour. The European leg is bookended by a pair of festival dates, with an appearance at Ramblin' Man Fair in Maidstone, United Kingdom, on June 30th and another at Bospop Festival in Weert, Netherlands, on July 15th. In between they visit Ireland, Norway, and Germany.

The full itinerary of Cadillac Three's U.S. and European tour dates:

March 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

March 16 – Iowa City, IA @ First Avenue Club

March 17 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock

March 22 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

March 23 – Rome, GA @ Brewhouse Music & Grill

March 24 – Savannah, GA @ Grayson Stadium

April 6 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Sioux Falls Arena

April 7 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Sound Bites Festival

April 8 - Fort Lauderdale @ Tortuga Music Festival

April 12 – Chicago, IL @ Joe's on Weed Street

April 13 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe's Live Rosemont

April 14 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

April 19 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

April 20 – Laconia, NH @ Whiskey Barrel Music Hall

April 21 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

April 25 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

April 26 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm and Grille

April 27 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

April 28 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

May 3 – Houston, TX @ Firehouse Saloon

May 4 – Tulsa, OK @ Green Country Jam

May 5 – Ardmore, OK @ Heritage Hall

May 12 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

May 18 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

May 19 – Maryville, TN @ The Shed

May 24 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Café

May 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

May 31 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

June 1 – Big Flats, NY @ Budweiser Summer Stage at Tag's

June 14 – North Lawrence, OH @ The Country Fest

June 15 – Peoria, IL @ Tailgate N' Tallboys

June 16 – Lincoln, NE @ Celebrate Lincoln Festival

June 23 – Franklin, OH @ JD Legends

June 30 – Maidstone, UK @ Ramblin' Man Fair

July 4 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Ireland

July 9 – Oslo, Norway @ Cafe Mono

July 12 – Nuremburg, Germany @ Hirsch

July 13 – Aschaffenburg, Germany @ Colos-Saal

July 15 – Weert, Netherlands @ Bospop Festival

July 19 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

July 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Stoney's Rockin' Country

July 21 – Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair

July 27 – El Dorado, KS @ DAM Music Fest

August 4 – Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest

August 10 – Traverse City, MI @ Ground Zero

August 11 – Brooklyn, MI @ NASCAR Cup Series

September 21 – Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Sun Fest