See the Avett Brothers' Plaintive 'No Hard Feelings' on 'Fallon'

The Avett Brothers are the subject of the new HBO documentary May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers and on Wednesday, the beloved roots band stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give a riveting performance of their song "No Hard Feelings."

Related How Judd Apatow Went Deep With the Avett Brothers Inside 'May It Last,' the director's powerful new fly-on-the-wall film about making of band's 'True Sadness' album

Fellow Tonight Show guest Judd Apatow, who co-directed May It Last for HBO alongside Michael Bonfiglio, introduced the band. "No Hard Feelings," a cut off their 2016 album True Sadness, is a plaintive ballad about mortality and their stately rendition on Fallon's program showcases the band's signature vocal harmonies, which are augmented with subtle acoustic flourishes.

Known for their rousing live concerts, the Avett Brothers recently performed a cover of the Cranberries' "Linger" in honor of Dolores O'Riordan at a show in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cranberries vocalist died January 15th at the age of 46.

May It Last premieres January 29th on HBO. The Avett Brothers will kick off five nights of shows at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico beginning January 31st.