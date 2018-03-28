Terri Clark, Ty Herndon to Play 2018 Concert for Love and Acceptance

For the third year, Nashville will play host to the Concert for Love and Acceptance. Announced by GLAAD, the world's leading LGBTQ media advocacy organization, the event will take place in downtown Music City at the Wildhorse Saloon on June 7th, one night after the 2018 CMT Music Awards.

Hosted by singer Ty Herndon and CMT's Cody Alan, who came out in 2017, the event will feature performances by Herndon, as well as Terri Clark, Cassadee Pope, Michael Ray, Calum Scott and Brandon Stansell. Additional performances and appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.

The first Concert for Love and Acceptance took place in 2015, not long after Herndon came out publicly, and included a videotaped message of support from Reba McEntire. Artists who have performed at the concerts include Nashville actor-singer Chris Carmack, Grand Ole Opry legend Crystal Gayle, Billy Gilman (who came out shortly after Herndon), Levi Hummon, Runaway June, Ryan Kinder, Meghan Linsey, Kree Harrison, Mickey Guyton, Tiffany and many others. Political commentator Meghan McCain, daughter of Senator John McCain, co-hosted the 2015 event. The second concert was held in 2017.

"God is blessing me tremendously," Herndon told Rolling Stone Country at the inaugural event. "Just a short time ago, in November [2014, when he came out], I wasn't even sure if I would get to continue making country music. I was so wrong about it."

The first event, which also featured Jamie O'Neal, Deborah Allen, Shelly Fairchild and others, also kicked off GLAAD's Southern Stories Tour and initiative, which shares the stories of LGBTQ people and their allies in the South, in an effort to create a cultural shift towards LGBTQ acceptance and understanding.

