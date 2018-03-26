Hear Oddball Supergroup Traveller's Playful New Song 'Hummingbird'

Back in 2015, a new country "supergroup" announced itself with the charismatic tune "Western Movies." Comprising Cory Chisel, Robert Ellis, and Jonny Fritz, Traveller toured and played the festival circuit, but never announced plans for a debut album.

A few years later, and Traveller are ready to make their official debut with a full LP, Western Movies. Releasing May 4th on Refuge Foundation for the Arts, the album finds the three songwriters – each known for his own solo career – combining their eclectic tastes and influences for a collection of songs that recalls Roger Miller, Rodney Crowell, and Paul Simon in equal measure.

To mark the announcement of Western Movies, Traveller have shared the lively, humorous new track "Hummingbird." Each of the three members gets a verse, taking turns riffing on lyrics like, "She likes Thelma and Louise, but wanna change the end / They don't drive off no cliff."

Traveller will tour throughout May, kicking off in Neenah, Wisconsin on May 4th. Check out a full list of tour dates and the Western Movies track list below.

Western Movies track list:

1. "Nobody Makes It Out"

2. "Hummingbird"

3. "Western Movies"

4. "Hero"

5. "Chia Pet Goatee"

6. "Happy in Hindsight"

7. "Lonely All My Life"

8. "When You're Away"

9. "Get Me Out of the South"

10. "Christmas Eve at Kroger"

Traveller tour dates:

May 4 – Neenah, WI @ Cranky Pats

May 5 – Newark, OH @ Ballroom at 31 West (w/ Dawes)

May 7 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

May 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

May 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

May 10 – Bristol, VA @ Radio Bristol

May 11 – Waverly, AL @ Standard Deluxe

May 12 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

May 13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi

May 14 – Evanston, IL @ Space

May 16 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow