Hear Sugarland's Optimistic New Song 'Bigger'

As anticipation builds for their new album Bigger, Sugarland have shared the collection's uplifting title track.

Filled with Jennifer Nettles' soaring vocals, bright production that mixes digital handclaps with jangling guitars and positive lyrics about rising above tough times, the buoyant "Bigger" was written by the duo's Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush. It marks the second taste of the Grammy-winning team's renewed musical partnership following the album's lead single "Still the Same."

"We were born / For better days / We'll find a way / We're gonna be bigger / Don't give up / You're more than enough / Believe me love / You're gonna be bigger," they sing in the chorus.

Bigger is set to become Sugarland's first new album since 2010, arriving on June 8th. The project is slated to include 11 songs, including "Still the Same" and "Babe," a track which was co-written by Taylor Swift and also features guest vocals from the crossover superstar. Sugarland's Still the Same Tour kicks off May 25th in Augusta, Georgia, with the varying list of openers including Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen, Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell.