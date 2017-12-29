Sugarland, Kane Brown to Perform at Times Square New Year's Eve

Country stars like Sugarland, Keith Urban, Maren Morris and more are set to ring in 2018 with special New Year's Eve performances.

Reunited onstage for the first time in five years, Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will make a high-profile comeback performance as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. The show is celebrating its 46th anniversary, and will once again air live from New York City's Times Square in front of more than one million revelers. Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and Florida Georgia Line are also part of the lineup, which is headlined by pop stars Camila Cabello and Nick Jonas. The show begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Also performing in New York is Lauren Alaina, who will take the stage as part of the Times Square New Year's Eve 2018 Webcast. She'll be joining headliner Andy Grammer for the online concert, which streams on sites including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream.com/2018 and TimesSquareBall.net. That program gets underway at 6:00 p.m. ET.

And for fans spending the holiday in Nashville, Keith Urban will once again headline Jack Daniels' Music City Midnight from Bicentennial Capitol State Park. The lineup will also include Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Cheap Trick and the Fisk Jubilee Singers, plus the dropping of a giant music note as 2018 arrives.