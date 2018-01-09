Sugarland Plot 2018 Still the Same Tour

Grammy-winning country duo Sugarland have revealed plans for their Still the Same 2018 Tour, which will mark the first time members Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush have been on the road together in more than five years.

Related Jennifer Nettles, Kristian Bush Revive Sugarland, Ready New Music Award-winning duo say they've been working together in the studio, ultimately ending a five-year hiatus

Set to kick off on May 4th in Durant, Oklahoma, and wrap up September 8th in Newark, New Jersey, the full-scale tour will visit 48 cities from coast to coast, including the famed Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and, appropriately, the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas. A rotating cast of special guests including Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen (from CMT's Nashville), Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell are slated to support the duo on select dates.

After releasing five albums and scoring seven Number One singles, Sugarland announced a hiatus in 2012 with both members going on to pursue solo projects. Nettles released the albums That Girl, Playing With Fire and To Celebrate Christmas, while also appearing on Broadway in Chicago and in NBC's Dolly Parton-inspired films Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors. For his part, Bush released the album 2015 album Southern Gravity, produced Ell's debut album The Project and composed the musical score to the theatrical play Troubadour.

The duo reappeared together to present a trophy on the 2017 CMA Awards, and later gave their comeback performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special to close out 2017. Their new single "Still the Same" is out now and tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale January 12th.

Here's a complete list of dates for Sugarland's Still the Same 2018 Tour:

May 4 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

May 25 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena

May 26 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

May 27 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Country 500 Festival

May 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

June 1 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

June 2 – Del Mar, CA @ San Diego County Fair

June 7 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

June 8 – Spokane WA @ Spokane Arena

June 9 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

June 12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 15 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena

June 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay

June 21 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

June 22 – Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

June 23 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

June 28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha

June 29 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

June 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

July 6 – Niagara Fall, ONT, Canada @ Fallsview Casino

July 7 – Niagara Falls, ONT, Canada @ Fallsview Casino

July 8 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort

July 12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

July 13 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

July 14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 19 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 20 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

July 26 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

July 27 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

July 28 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

August 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

August 4 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

August 9 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

August 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

August 11 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

August 16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

August 17 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

August 18 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

August 23 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival

August 24 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

August 25 – Grand Island, NE @ Nebraska State Fair

August 30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 31 – Allentown, PA @ Allentown Fair

September 1 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavillion

September 7 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

September 8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center