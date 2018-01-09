Sugarland Plot 2018 Still the Same Tour

Grammy-winning country duo Sugarland have revealed plans for their Still the Same 2018 Tour, which will mark the first time members Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush have been on the road together in more than five years.
Set to kick off on May 4th in Durant, Oklahoma, and wrap up September 8th in Newark, New Jersey, the full-scale tour will visit 48 cities from coast to coast, including the famed Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and, appropriately, the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas. A rotating cast of special guests including Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen (from CMT's Nashville), Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell are slated to support the duo on select dates.
After releasing five albums and scoring seven Number One singles, Sugarland announced a hiatus in 2012 with both members going on to pursue solo projects. Nettles released the albums That Girl, Playing With Fire and To Celebrate Christmas, while also appearing on Broadway in Chicago and in NBC's Dolly Parton-inspired films Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors. For his part, Bush released the album 2015 album Southern Gravity, produced Ell's debut album The Project and composed the musical score to the theatrical play Troubadour.
The duo reappeared together to present a trophy on the 2017 CMA Awards, and later gave their comeback performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special to close out 2017. Their new single "Still the Same" is out now and tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale January 12th.
Here's a complete list of dates for Sugarland's Still the Same 2018 Tour:
May 4 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre
May 25 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena
May 26 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
May 27 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Country 500 Festival
May 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
June 1 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
June 2 – Del Mar, CA @ San Diego County Fair
June 7 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center
June 8 – Spokane WA @ Spokane Arena
June 9 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
June 12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
June 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 15 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena
June 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay
June 21 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
June 22 – Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
June 23 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center
June 28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha
June 29 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
June 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
July 6 – Niagara Fall, ONT, Canada @ Fallsview Casino
July 7 – Niagara Falls, ONT, Canada @ Fallsview Casino
July 8 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort
July 12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
July 13 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
July 14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 19 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 20 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
July 21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
July 26 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center
July 27 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
July 28 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
August 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
August 4 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
August 9 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
August 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
August 11 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
August 16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
August 17 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair
August 18 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
August 23 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival
August 24 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
August 25 – Grand Island, NE @ Nebraska State Fair
August 30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 31 – Allentown, PA @ Allentown Fair
September 1 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavillion
September 7 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
September 8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center