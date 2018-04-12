Sugarland Announce New Album 'Bigger,' Taylor Swift Collaboration

Sugarland will release their first new studio album in eight years on June 8th. Titled Bigger, the LP reunites core members Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, who took a five-year hiatus after concluding their last tour in 2012.

Bigger includes 11 new songs, 10 of them written by Nettles and Bush. The outlier "Babe" comes courtesy of Taylor Swift, who co-wrote the song with Train's Pat Monahan. Swift also appears on the track, which marks the second song that Swift has written for a country act since making her megastar transition to pop. Her song "Better Man" was cut by Little Big Town for 2017's The Breaker.

Other songs on Bigger include Sugarland's current single, "Still the Same," and "Love Me Like I'm Leaving," which Nettles and Bush penned with Tim Owens, who also co-wrote their 2007 Number One "Settlin'."

The duo recently told Rolling Stone that the new LP focuses on the idea of "healing."

"The music that we have written, it's become really clear to me that we are making music that people need to hear right now. Not just as Sugarland, but in the world," Nettles said. "I think the messages and the themes that are in this music will be healing."

Sugarland, who performed their first reunion shows overseas as part of the Country to Country festival, will launch their U.S. Still the Same Tour on May 4th in Oklahoma.

Here's the track list for Bigger:

1. "Bigger" (Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles)

2. "On a Roll" (Bush, Nettles)

3. "Let Me Remind You" (Bush, Nettles)

4. "Mother" (Bush, Nettles)

5. "Still the Same" (Bush, Nettles)

6. "Lean It on Back" (Bush, Nettles)

7. "Babe" (featuring Taylor Swift) (Taylor Swift, Pat Monahan)

8. "Bird in a Cage" (Bush, Nettles)

9. "Love Me Like I'm Leaving" (Bush, Nettles, Tim Owens)

10. "Tuesday's Broken" (Bush, Nettles)

11. "Not the Only" (Bush, Nettles)