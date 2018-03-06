Sturgill Simpson to Make Acting Debut in CBS All Access Series '$1'

Sturgill Simpson is set to make his acting debut in $1, a new series on CBS All Access, the network's online streaming and video on-demand subscription service.

The show, a murder mystery set in a small Rust Belt town called Braden, stars Jeff Perry, Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr., and John Carroll Lynch as Bud "Pop" Carl, owner of the local steel mill Carl Steel. Simpson's character, Ken Fry, is an ex-employee of the mill who was pink-slipped by Pop. He now makes his living selling stolen goods at an ongoing yard sale.

While $1 – the title refers to a one-dollar bill that connects a group of characters – is Simpson's first major acting credit (he had a bit part in a 2011 indie film, Orca Park), the outspoken singer-songwriter is no stranger to the type of blue-collar work his character Fry once performed. Before relocating to Nashville, Simpson worked at a Utah train yard and served in the Navy.

Filming for $1, which will be directed and produced by Craig Zobel, begins later this month in Pittsburgh.

Simpson, whose latest album is A Sailor's Guide to Earth, is set to perform at a number of festivals this summer, including Bonnaroo, Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic.