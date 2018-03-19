Steven Tyler Announces 2018 Solo Tour

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler is heading out on a solo tour of the United States, Canada and Europe, backed once again by the Loving Mary Band. Upstart country duo the Sisterhood Band will support.

Along with the rock vocalist's signature hits, Tyler's summer tour will be a showcase for songs from his debut solo LP, 2016's We're All Somebody From Somewhere, which topped the country charts and landed in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. The trek will include fundraiser gigs in New York and Ohio and festival dates in Spain and Italy.

Nashville's Loving Mary Band, led by Aerosmith collaborator Marti Frederiksen, will accompany Tyler throughout the tour, while the Sisterhood Band – made up of Ruby Stewart and Alyssa Bonagura – will appear on select dates.

The newly announced shows will mark Tyler's first overseas appearances since he and Aerosmith canceled a handful of shows at the tail end of Aerosmith's 2017 Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour due to health issues. Aerosmith is currently slated to headline the 2018 Jazz Fest in New Orleans.

Here are Steven Tyler's summer tour dates:

May 12 – Nashville, TN @ Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheatre at Fontanel

June 12 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

June 18 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

June 21 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

June 24 — Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

June 27 — Detroit, MI @ MotorCity Casino Hotel

June 30 — Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

July 7 — Naperville, IL @ Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest

July 11 — Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Stampede Tent

July 15 — Sion, Switzerland @ Sion Sous Les Etoiles Festival

July 18 — Trieste, Italy @ Trieste Piazza Unita D’Italia

July 24 — Barolo, Italy @ Collisioni Festival, Piazza Colbert

July 27 — Rome, Italy @ Rome Cavea

July 30 — Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Real

August 2 — Marbella, Spain @ Starlite Festival

August 7 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

