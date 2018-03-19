Steven Tyler Announces 2018 Solo Tour

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler is heading out on a solo tour of the United States, Canada and Europe, backed once again by the Loving Mary Band. Upstart country duo the Sisterhood Band will support.
Along with the rock vocalist's signature hits, Tyler's summer tour will be a showcase for songs from his debut solo LP, 2016's We're All Somebody From Somewhere, which topped the country charts and landed in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. The trek will include fundraiser gigs in New York and Ohio and festival dates in Spain and Italy.
Nashville's Loving Mary Band, led by Aerosmith collaborator Marti Frederiksen, will accompany Tyler throughout the tour, while the Sisterhood Band – made up of Ruby Stewart and Alyssa Bonagura – will appear on select dates.
The newly announced shows will mark Tyler's first overseas appearances since he and Aerosmith canceled a handful of shows at the tail end of Aerosmith's 2017 Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour due to health issues. Aerosmith is currently slated to headline the 2018 Jazz Fest in New Orleans.
Here are Steven Tyler's summer tour dates:
May 12 – Nashville, TN @ Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheatre at Fontanel
June 12 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
June 18 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
June 21 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
June 24 — Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
June 27 — Detroit, MI @ MotorCity Casino Hotel
June 30 — Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
July 7 — Naperville, IL @ Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest
July 11 — Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Stampede Tent
July 15 — Sion, Switzerland @ Sion Sous Les Etoiles Festival
July 18 — Trieste, Italy @ Trieste Piazza Unita D’Italia
July 24 — Barolo, Italy @ Collisioni Festival, Piazza Colbert
July 27 — Rome, Italy @ Rome Cavea
July 30 — Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Real
August 2 — Marbella, Spain @ Starlite Festival
August 7 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
