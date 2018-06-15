See Shooter Jennings Tell Jokes With Jerry Cantrell, Perform 'Rhinestone Eyes'

Shooter Jennings returns to the cornfield in the latest installment of his wacky Hey Shooter! video series. Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell, former child actor Danny Cooksey and singer-songwriter Elle King all make return appearances too, telling bad jokes with an overalls-sporting Jennings. Actor Mark Boone Junior – Bobby from Sons of Anarchy – also cameos, introducing Jennings and his band's live performance of "Rhinestone Eyes."

A track off the singer-songwriter's upcoming album Shooter, the mid-tempo "Rhinestone Eyes" is an homage to the ballads of Hank Williams Jr. (Listen to the album version of the song below.) Jennings has described Shooter, due August 10th, as his "Bocephus album."

"I was looking at country music and looking at my place in it," he recently told Rolling Stone Country. "Nobody is cutting a honky-tonk Hank Williams Jr. record right now. That is still missing from country and that's what I and a lot of people want to hear. Everything is so politically divisive and everybody wants a break from that shit, and it's that downhome attitude that this music was born out of."

Shooter also reunites Jennings with producer Dave Cobb, who launched his own career by producing Jennings' 2005 debut Put the O Back in Country.

Currently on tour, Jennings served as the band leader for an all-star concert in May celebrating the opening of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's new Outlaws & Armadillos: Country's Roaring '70s exhibit.

