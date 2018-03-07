Shooter Jennings Announces Dates for 2018 Spring Tour

Shooter Jennings is hitting the road this spring for a select run of shows in March and April that take him through Texas and the Midwest. Joining him on select dates will be California outlaw singer Jaime Wyatt, the Black Lillies, and Them Guilty Aces.



Related Brandi Carlile: New Album Is About Life 'Being F--king Hard' Singer-songwriter taps into the idea of acceptance and forgiveness for stunning new LP 'By the Way, I Forgive You'

In total, Jennings announced 14 new dates that will take place in a little more than a month-and-a-half span. The new shows begin on Thursday, March 8th, at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Wyatt joins him for several of the March gigs, after which he'll take a nearly month-long break. He'll resume the tour at Antone's in Austin, Texas on April 17th, with the last of the new shows being held at Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Jennings is set to release the new LP Shooter in 2018 – his first new album since his 2016 tribute to Giorgio Moroder, Countach (For Giorgio). Shooter sees him reunited with Grammy winning producer Dave Cobb, with whom Jennings worked on his debut album, Put the 'O' Back in Country. Cobb also produced Jennings' star-studded "Do You Love Texas?" for hurricane relief and the pair share production credit on Brandi Carlile's new LP By the Way, I Forgive You.

The full list is Shooter Jennings' new 2018 spring tour dates:

March 8 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre (with the Black Lillies and Jamie Wyatt)

March 9 — New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall (with Jamie Wyatt)

March 10 — Tyler, TX @ Liberty Hall (with Jamie Wyatt)

March 15 — Stephenville, TX @ Twisted J Live (with the Black Lillies and Jamie Wyatt)

March 16 — Justin, TX @ Mule Barn Sports Bar & Grill

March 17 — Shamrock, TX @ Unknown venue

April 13 — Austin, TX @ Antone's

April 14 — Houston, TX @ Sam Houston Race Park

April 15 — Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock'N'Roll Chicken Shack

April 17 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Palace

April 19 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (with Them Guilty Aces)

April 20 — Iowa City, IA @ First Avenue Club

April 21 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre

April 22 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre