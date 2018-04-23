Shania Twain Says She'd Have Voted for Trump, Issues Apology

Shania Twain has issued an apology via a series of tweets for comments she made in an interview with The Guardian. The 52-year-old country-music singer – who was born in Canada – said she would have voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, eliciting a heavy backlash from her fans online.

Related How Shania Twain Empowered an Unlikely Group of Female Artists Lindi Ortega, Caitlin Rose and other progressive singer-songwriters reflect on how the superstar helped shape their identity

"I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don't want bullshit," Twain told The Guardian. "I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"



In the first of four tweets on Sunday evening, Twain said she was caught off-guard by the question about the election and apologized "to anybody I have offended."

"I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it's clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President," she wrote. "My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows."

I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context (1/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

In the Guardian interview, Twain also spoke about how her stepfather had abused her as a child, and offered blunt comments about Marie-Anne Thiébaud, her former friend who had an affair with Twain's husband Robert "Mutt" Lange. Twain and Lange divorced in 2010 and she married Thiébaud's ex-husband in 2011. "There was one song I wrote about my cheating friend and there was a lot of fucks in there. I hated her, so that's the best word to use when you hate somebody," Twain said. "'Cunt' is good, too. My friend said: 'Say: "She’s a fucking cunt.'" That felt good to say."

Twain, who released her first new album in 15 years, Now, in September, will embark on a summer-long headlining tour, beginning May 3rd in Tacoma, Washington.

I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President (2/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018