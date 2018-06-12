See Shania Twain's Sparkling 'Life's About to Get Good' on 'Corden'

Shania Twain, who is currently in the midst of her Now Tour, was the musical performer on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. Twain, dressed in her ubiquitous animal-print suit, took the stage for a bubbly, banjo-accompanied performance of her single, "Life's About to Get Good." The first single from Twain's first new album in 15 years, the song was first released a year ago this month, just ahead of Now, which topped the country chart and the multi-genre Billboard 200, as well as reaching Number One in the U.K., Canada and Australia.

Twain's appearance, perhaps not surprisingly, was not accompanied by an interview, and the globally recognized entertainer has had little to say publicly since issuing an apology in April for an interview with the U.K. newspaper, The Guardian, in which she declared she would have supported Donald Trump in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. "I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest," Twain told The Guardian in the expletive-laced article, which also addressed her divorce from ex-husband and produce, "Mutt" Lange. "Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don't want bullshit."

Within hours, that interview was followed by a series of tweets from the singer, who wrote, "I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it's clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President. My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows."