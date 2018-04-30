Shania Twain, Jake Owen to Host New Singing Competition 'Real Country'

Shania Twain and Jake Owen will team up this summer for Real Country, a new singing competition that will spotlight the traditions, songs and themes of specific country genres. The eight-episode series is scheduled to air later this fall on USA Network.

During each hourlong installment of the series, Twain and Owen will hand-select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in a showcase. The best artists from each will then perform in a grand finale for the chance to be crowned one of country music's next breakout acts.

"It's been an incredible year for me, releasing my new album and coming back to country music," Twain says in a statement. "I feel it's time for me to add my own support in finding our greatest undiscovered talent. It's beyond thrilling to be leading the charge with Real Country and I'm on a mission to find artists who will keep country music diverse and dynamic. The kind of diversity that inspired all of us."

"Country music truly seems to be the healing factor in a lot of people's lives," adds Owen. "I will always be grateful for music, whether I'm performing or listening, and I want to encourage up-and-coming artists to tell their stories, find their audiences and make their mark in country music with the same guidance that artists have given to me throughout my journey."

Artists interested in performing on Real Country can apply online or via email at RealCountry@castingduo.com.



Twain, who courted controversy with her recent statement – and subsequent apology – seemingly in support of President Trump, released Now, her first album in 15 years in September. Her summer-long headlining tour kicks off Thursday, May 3rd, in Tacoma , Washington .

Owen will be on the road this spring and summer with his Life's Whatcha Make It Tour, featuring Chris Janson and Jordan Davis.

Twain and Owen are just the latest country singers to judge prospective talent on TV. Luke Bryan joined this year's reboot of American Idol on ABC, and Blake Shelton has been a perennial coach on NBC's The Voice.