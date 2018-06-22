See Zac Brown Band's Zesty Cover of Amos Lee's 'Supply and Demand'

Zac Brown Band congregate on the group's bus for a sneak peek behind their on-the-road routine in their latest Behind Down the Rabbit Hole video, which takes its name from the Grammy-winning group's current tour.

On their way to play a sold-out show at Boston 's iconic Fenway Park , the group, accompanied by a curious puppy that makes a cameo appearance, sat together on the bus to play a loose rendition of Amos Lee's "Supply and Demand" as a vocal warm-up. Revealing their gift for sumptuous harmony singing, the group, according to Brown, passes their time between gigs with various activities.

"This is our, like, alignment time," Brown says. "We get to talk shit about how everybody fucked up the night before. We get to work on the set list. We usually fuck around with each other."

