See Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey Sing Hank Williams at the Grand Ole Opry

It's been a remarkably short span of time since "Walmart yodeling kid" became a trending topic, launching 11-year-old Mason Ramsey's career and scoring him a deal with Atlantic Records and Big Loud. His debut single "Famous" has already racked up over 9 million spins on Spotify, and in April he got to enjoy a country music rite of passage by making his Grand Ole Opry debut.

With characteristic poise, the Illinois native took the historic stage for a winsome, yodel-replete rendition of Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues," the song that introduced him to America. Similar to his original rendition, Ramsey revitalized the classic tune with his smooth croon and youthful reverence.

In April, Ramsey got to introduce his new song "Famous" in style, joining Florida Georgia Line onstage at Stagecoach to sing the tune. Produced by Joey Moi, the song was written by FGL's Tyler Hubbard with Corey Crowder, Sarah Buxton and Canaan Smith.

Ramsey will return to the Opry this Saturday, where he shares the bill with Jordan Davis, Ricky Skaggs and more.