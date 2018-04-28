See Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey's Surprise Stagecoach Performance

Mason Ramsey, the 11-year-old boy who yodeled his way out of an Illinois Walmart and onto the radar of Ellen DeGeneres, made a surprise appearance at the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California, on Friday night.

Ramsey, duded up in his "Lil' Hank Williams" outfit, took the stage near the end of Florida Georgia Line's headlining set to perform "Lovesick Blues," the 1949 Hank Williams weeper that has become his signature. With FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley each sporting cowboy hats, the duo ceded the stage to the viral star. This wasn't Ramsey's first appearance at the Empire Polo Club grounds however – he also turned in a cameo at Coachella two weeks ago, performing with DJ Whethan.

On Friday, Ramsey unveiled his debut single "Famous." Opting for a more modern country sound, he nods to his instant fame: "It's pretty cool to be on TV," he sings. Ramsey's first release on Atlantic Records and Big Loud (home to Jake Owen) makes him one of the youngest acts to sign to a major Nashville label since Billy Gilman, who was that same age when his debut hit "One Voice" was issued in 2000.