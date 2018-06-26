See Wood Brothers' Dreamlike 'Strange as It Seems' Video

The surreal undercurrent in the Wood Brothers' "Strange as It Seems" might be easy to miss while listening, but the same can't be said for the song's touching, if cryptic, new music video, which tells the story of two elderly marionettes.

Singer and guitarist Oliver Wood pulls the strings in the black-and-white video, which sees him pull the puppets out of a box while sitting in a kitchen with his bandmates, brother Chris and Jano Rix. The live-action setting mirrors the closing scene of the male and female puppets, just as their own preceding scenes mirror one another and literally depict what's being sung in Wood's lyrics. A sweet romantic story on the surface, it's not quite clear whether the happily-ever-after ending of the song is reality or simply the dream of its characters, and the video only obscures things further.

"Strange as It Seems" appears on the Wood Brothers' latest LP, One Drop of Truth, which was released in February and went to Number One on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. They play Imperial Theatre in Augusta, Georgia tonight, June 26th.