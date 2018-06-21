Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers Plot New Hold My Beer and Watch This Tour

Summertime in Texas isn't complete for country music fans without a tour from resident buddy duo Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers. A fixture of the Red Dirt circuit for a decade, the pair is bringing back its Hold My Beer and Watch This Tour for an 11th year with a run of shows in July and August.

Related How Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers Turned a Loose Tour into Annual Tradition Texas country artists launched their very first Hold My Beer Tour 10 years ago

The seven-date tour will take place almost exclusively in the Lone Star State, with one date north of the border in Oklahoma. Bowen and Rogers kick things off July 24th in Tyler, Texas, make a mandatory stop at Floore's Country Store in Helotes, and wrap up nine days later in Corpus Christi. Their Sooner State sojourn is also the lone festival date, at Jake Jam in Oklahoma City.

Said to be planning a second studio LP as a follow-up to 2015's Hold My Beer Vol. 1, Bowen and Rogers were doing acoustic tours like these together before they'd formalized it under the Hold My Beer banner in 2007. "It all started with just Randy and I and our guitars telling stories and having fun. We were just doing shows together. We were too young and ignorant to brand it," Bowen recalled last year in a conversation with Rolling Stone Country.

Both artists have been busy with solo affairs so far this year. Bowen released Solid Ground in February, while Rogers, who's working on a new album of his own, is a partner in ChopShop Live Restaurant and Music Venue, opening next month in Roanoke, Texas. Bowen will join Rogers for the grand opening party on July 14th.

The full itinerary for the 2018 Hold My Beer and Watch This Tour:

July 24 – Tyler, TX @ Cowboy's

July 25 – Waco, TX @ The Backyard Bar & Grill

July 26 – Helotes, TX @ Floore's Country Store

July 27 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center

July 28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jake Jam

August 1 – College Station, TX @ Hurricane Harry's

August 2 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street