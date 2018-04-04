In 2017, NBC-TV's singing competition, The Voice, lowered the minimum age requirement for contestants to 13, opening the floodgates for hopeful young singers from across the country. Within a few first notes, however, it's difficult to peg season 14 contestant Brynn Cartelli as one of the youngest to compete thus far.

A native of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Cartelli turned in a suitably dramatic but entirely poised performance of the 2009 Rascal Flatts power ballad "Here Comes Goodbye" during Tuesday night's Knockouts, cheered on by her coach Kelly Clarkson, and obviously impressing competing coaches Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine.

"Here Comes Goodbye" was Rascal Flatts' 10th Number One single in 2009 (when Cartelli was just 5 years old), and was co-written by Chris Sligh and Clint Lagerberg. Two years before the song hit, Sligh was a Top Ten finalist on Season Six of American Idol, the same year that singing competition produced its youngest winner ever, 17-year-old Jordin Sparks. Cartelli's coach, Clarkson, shot to fame as the first winner of American Idol in 2002. Cartelli placed first and won her Knockout against contestant Jamella, who performed Little Big Town's "Girl Crush," but was eliminated from the competition. Cartelli now advances to the Live Playoffs.

Grammy-nominated singer Cassadee Pope, Season Three winner of The Voice, returned to the show as a key advisor for Team Kelly. The Voice returns next Monday, April 9th, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.