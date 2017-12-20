See Vince Gill, Red Marlow Sing 'When I Call Your Name' on 'The Voice'

Red Marlow didn't come away the winner of the 13th season of NBC's The Voice, but he didn't exactly come away from the show empty-handed. While the Alabama native placed fourth out of the final four contestants, he got to close out his run on the show by sharing the mic with Vince Gill on "When I Call Your Name."

Written by the Country Music Hall of Famer and Tim DuBois, "When I Call Your Name" was the title track from Gill's first LP for RCA Records, released in 1989. Marlow, who worked with coach Blake Shelton this season, was the perfect choice to tackle this slow-burning ballad, having built his fan base on his traditionalist sensibilities. The pair's stirring duet saw them trade off the first two verses before harmonizing on the final one.

Shelton was the coach of another one of The Voice's finalists, Nashville native Chloe Kohanski, who was named the season 13 winner on Tuesday night.