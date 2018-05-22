See Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson Play 'Whitehouse Road' at Nashville's Ryman

It's a bit of a tradition to bring along a surprise guest when playing Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and Tyler Childers, opening the first of two sold-shows for Margo Price Saturday evening, delivered with Purgatory co-producer and friend Sturgill Simpson.

Adding a fiery solo to "Whitehouse Road," Childers' song about the drugs, desolation and muted dreams of modern Appalachia, Simpson elicited a thunderous roar from the audience – but it wasn't the first time the crowd got on their feet that night. Childers had already received a standing ovation by the time he got to his second song, proving just how emotionally rousing the Kentucky native's music can be.

Fresh off his Opry debut last Friday night, Childers was also recently nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year at this fall's Americana Honors and Awards. Childers will also be re-issuing his breakthrough EPs, Live at Red Barn Radio I & II, on vinyl this June, which includes a version of "Whitehouse Road" along with other early tracks. Touring through summer, Childers will make another stop in Tennessee at Bonnaroo on June 8th – the same day as Simpson.