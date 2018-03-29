See Tyler Childers' Foreboding Live 'Whitehouse Road'

For the past three years during AmericanaFest in Nashville, guitar amplification company LR Baggs has recorded an array of live performances for its Americana Video Sessions. The 2017 sessions have just premiered, including a recording of Tyler Childers playing his song "White House Road."

Originally featured on Childers' 2017 LP Purgatory, which was released the month prior to AmericanaFest, "White House Road" gallops along dusty roads daybreak, evoking the feeling of a red-eyed cocaine bender cut with acoustic guitar and pedal steel. "Lord, it's a mighty hard living but a damn good feeling to run these roads," Childers drawls. The Kentucky native's session also includes "Feathered Indian," another track from Purgatory, and "Bus Route."

A protege of Sturgill Simpson, Childers is one of many singers to have stopped by the LR Baggs Soundcheck Office last fall. Other sessions out today include Carl Anderson, Courtney Marie Andrews, Sammy Brue, Lilly Hiatt, My Bubba, Erin Rae, Patrick Sweany, John Paul White, the Wild Reeds, and Brandy Zdan.

The 2018 AmericanaFest is scheduled to take place in Nashville September 11th to 16th. Childers plays the Workplay Soundstage tonight in Birmingham, Alabama.