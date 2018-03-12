Watch Tim McGraw, Faith Hill's Near Perfect London Show at C2C

Tim McGraw shocked an audience on Sunday night in Dublin, Ireland, when he collapsed onstage, reportedly from dehydration, following a performance of his hit song "Humble and Kind." But two evenings prior, as part of the Country 2 Country Festival in the U.K., McGraw was in fine form, joining his wife Faith Hill to deliver a near-perfect performance of their Soul2Soul Tour at the O2 Arena in London. (They also performed Saturday night in Glasgow.)

The couple, who are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, opened Friday night's concert with a cover of Aretha Franklin and George Michael's 1987 duet "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) before seguing into a string of their respective signatures: McGraw's "Felt Good on My Lips" and "I Like It, I Love It," and Hill's "The Lucky One" and "The Way You Love Me."

The 25-song set leaned heavily on the hits, but also included selections from their first-ever duets album, last year's The Rest of Our Life. Among them, new song "Telluride" resonated with the overseas crowd, while "Speak to a Girl" doubled down on McGraw's image as a Southern gentlemen. The evening ended with a powerful seated face-to-face rendition of "I Need You."

McGraw and Hill were nearly through their concert on Sunday in Dublin when McGraw was overcome and sat down. His wife returned to the stage to announce the show was ending prematurely. "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage," said Hill.

(Reporting by Megan Gnad)