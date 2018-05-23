See Thomas Rhett's Hypnotic 'Leave Right Now' Video

In its original form on Life Changes, Thomas Rhett's "Leave Right Now" veered into electronic pop territory with its noticeable Chainsmokers influence, alternating between weightless vocal sections and propulsive, beat-heavy passages that mixed fizzy synth lines and ghostly pedal steel. DJ Martin Jensen's remix of the song, from Rhett's Leave Right Now – The Remixes EP, streamlines the tune with a sleek, electronic groove and insistent 16th-note synth bass – an ideal complement for the song's entrancing new video.

Rhett stars as a James Bond-like figure in the clip, directed by Justin Clough and filmed at the Frist Art Museum in downtown Nashville. Stepping from the door of a cab in a tailored suit and crisp white shirt, Rhett enters a crowded gathering and spots someone across the room. He tries to approach this mystery woman, but the party guests milling around block his path. The hunt continues upstairs, which gets even more disorienting as the guests all dance and lights flash an eerie red. The possibility of their escape from the crowded space, as encouraged by the song, remains unresolved when the last second ticks past.

Rhett is currently headlining shows on his Life Changes Tour as well as playing a supporting role on Kenny Chesney's Trip Around the Sun Tour, which visits Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 26th.