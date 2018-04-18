See Texas Artist Jon Wolfe's New Video for 'Any Night in Texas'

Jon Wolfe looks back wistfully on a summer fling and on what might have been in the colorful, nostalgic new music video for his song "Any Night in Texas."

In the song, a grown-up Wolfe remembers the flame from years ago, one that sparked from a classic mismatch. "I was a small-town country boy, liked raising hell and making noise — she was uptown Dallas cool," he sings, describing their first encounter at a county fair. The video, directed by Justin Key (Taylor Swift, Maren Morris), follows the young couple through that magical first night, riding the tilt-a-whirl, playing games and winding up with the girl's head nestled on a young Wolfe's shoulder as they sit in his father's pickup truck.

Those neon-tinged county fair shots are interspersed with scenes of Wolfe riding a tractor around a ranch in the Texas Hill County, which holds a particularly near and dear place for the singer. "'Any Night in Texas' is easily one of my favorite songs that I've written. It tells a story that takes place in a magical time in our lives. And it happens to take place in a legendary location," Wolfe says. In fact, Wolfe even worked on that ranch, Caballo Creek Ranch, at one point in his younger years. "That's what I wanted to capture. The Texas Hill Country was the perfect place for this video shoot. I had a blast filming it."

"Any Night in Texas" is the titled track from Wolfe's 2017 LP, which rose to Number Three on the iTunes country chart and the Top 20 on Billboard's Country albums. Wolfe plays the Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas, on April 20th.