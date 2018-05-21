See Sugarland's High-Energy Concert Video for 'Still the Same'

Grammy-winning country duo Sugarland document their return in the sentimental new video for "Still the Same," using flashbacks and live-concert footage to illustrate the theme of their comeback single.

The uplifting video follows Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush as they take part in March's C2C: Country to Country Festival in the U.K. and Ireland – their first round of full-concert appearances since going on hiatus more than five years earlier. Vintage footage from the stage and behind-the-scenes clips mix with shots of packed arenas and cheering fans, helping bring the soaring emotional rocker to life and offering evidence that the duo are literally "still the same."

Written by Nettles and Bush, "Still the Same" was the first single released from Sugarland's upcoming sixth album, Bigger (out June 8th). The high-flying track signaled the duo's official return, but it has since been followed up by "Babe" (featuring Taylor Swift), which has gone on to become the duo's first Top 10 Billboard country hit since 2010's "Stuck Like Glue."