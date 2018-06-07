See Sugarland, Taylor Swift Tease 'Mad Men' Video for Collaboration 'Babe'

Any time Taylor Swift flirts with a return to country music is cause for a media blitz, so her latest cameo is no exception. "Babe," Swift's new collaboration with Sugarland, was given a grand rollout Wednesday night when the trailer for the song's music video premiered during the CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

With a decidedly Mad Men vibe and a guest turn by actor Brandon Routh (who tweeted that he cut his hair to look like Don Draper), the clip opens with Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles pushing a cart in the market and ends with her sipping a martini alone at a dinner table, while Swift looks every bit the temptress, vamping and shooting Nettles the side eye in a bright red wig. The full video will premiere June 9th.

Cowritten by Swift and Train's Pat Monahan, "Babe" marks the pop megastar's second foray back into Music City circles. Her previous contribution, "Better Man," which she penned for Little Big Town and earned the group a Grammy, was itself debuted live at the ACM awards in 2016. Unlike its predecessor, "Babe" features Swift singing on the track, although it received a lower-key live premiere earlier in the day when Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush performed it on NBC's Today show.

"Babe" is the second single to be released from Bigger, the first new LP from Sugarland since 2010's The Incredible Machine. Bigger arrives Friday, June 8th, and the duo are currently on the road after a six-year hiatus. Their Still the Same Tour stops at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington, on Thursday.