See Breakout Songwriter Jade Bird's Cutting New Video for 'Furious'

Jade Bird's stealth hit "Lottery" established her as a fantastically frank, lyrically gifted songwriter with a voice that can erupt into a gorgeous growl in her upper register while calmly cooing the next. And, at only 20 years old, the British-born Bird has seen the track hover high on the Billboard Adult Alternative Chart for 19 weeks. On her newest single, "Furious," Bird matches that cutting wordplay with sparse acoustic fingerpicking, and a new Toby Ross-Southall-directed video to accompany that sense of lonely, building rage.

Alone in a rundown hotel room (actually a Detroit motel), Bird asks painful questions of a cheating lover as night eventually sets in: "did you take off your ring so the lady wouldn't look at you as you checked in?" The protagonist in "Furious" is mad as hell, but she's not going to let the beauty in her songs suffer for it.

Bird released her debut EP, Something American, in 2017. She'll play the first day of Bonnaroo on Thursday, June 7th, and is currently at work on a full-length EP.