Sam Hunt Goes on Nashville Bar Crawl to Perform 'Downtown's Dead'

Sam Hunt took a sidewalk tour of Nashville's honky-tonks as he gave the live performance debut of his new single "Downtown's Dead."

Seated at the bar of Legends Corner on Broadway and 5th Avenue, Hunt begins singing and proceeds to make his way out into the street, where he struts down the sidewalk and pokes his head into the strip's bars and clubs. Eventually, he ends up on an outdoor stage, where he wraps up "Downtown's Dead" with firework accompaniment.

Written by Hunt with Shane McAnally, Zach Crowell and Josh Osborne, "Downtown's Dead" is Hunt's first release since 2017's "Body Like a Back Road." The same writing team was responsible for that Grammy-nominated smash, which spent 34 weeks on top of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, marking an all-time record.

Hunt is on the road this summer with Luke Bryan. They'll play Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati on June 16th.