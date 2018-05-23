Ryan Adams was a special guest during the Season 14 finale of The Voice. The singer-songwriter joined Britton Buchanan to perform Adams' "To Be Without You," off his 2017 album The Prisoner.

Buchanan and Adams, both from North Carolina, proved a sublime match, with the young singer's bluesy voice accenting Adams' more nasal croon. Buchanan, who cites the former Whiskeytown leader as an influence, was clearly overjoyed to be performing with Adams, who later tweeted praise for the show and Buchanan. "You are the real deal," he wrote. "Keep on rising, everybody."

In the end, Buchanan came in second to 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli, the youngest winner in The Voice history. Cartelli's victory also gave new coach Kelly Clarkson her first win.

Along with Adams, other guest performers included Julia Michaels, who sang with Cartelli, Dua Lipa, Florence and the Machine, Jason Aldean, and Kane Brown, singing "What Ifs" with contestant Spensha Baker. Baker is set to perform at the National Memorial Day Concert this weekend in Washington, D.C.