See Rosanne Cash's Melancholy 'Seven Year Ache' on 'Austin City Limits'

As Austin City Limits prepares to finish off its 42nd season, the show is putting an exclamation point on 2017 with one of its newest traditions: the ACL Hall of Fame induction broadcast. This year's inductees include Roy Orbison, the Nevilles, and Rosanne Cash, who you see perform her hit song "Seven Year Ache" with the help of Neko Case, Elvis Costello, and Ry Cooder in the video above.

Of the three inductees in this year's Hall of Fame, Cash has a particularly long history with the show, have made six appearances on the venerable Austin, Texas program since she made her debut in 1983, the same year that Orbison made his one and only appearance. "Seven Year Ache" was Cash's first country Number One two years prior to her first visit to ACL, and also her lone pop top 40 hit. Case and Costello – who was on hand to induct Cash – contribute vocals, while Cooder's guitar solo helps close out the rollicking rendition.

Cash expresses her gratitude for ACL's earlier championing of her work in her acceptance speech, and explains how that support helped her step of her famous father's long shadow. "They took me seriously when I was uncertain whether anyone ever would. When I thought I just had to keep my head down and just show up for work and try to be a better songwriter and when I felt that most people were just looking through me to try to see my dad," she says. "You know, I could have never even admitted that back then. But [executive producer] Terry Lickona and the whole team at ACL, they didn't look through me."

The ACL Hall of Fame ceremony was held October 25th at the Moody Theater in Austin, but will be broadcast this Sunday, December 31st at 10 p.m. CT on PBS.