See Record Company's Stomping 'Life to Fix' on 'Kimmel'

It's been a busy week for the Record Company, whose newest album All of This Life hits stores this Friday. Last night, the roots-rock trio stopped by the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform the album's lead single, "Life to Fix" as well as "The Movie Song."

Driven forward by the four-on-the-floor stomp of Marc Cazorla's kick drum, "Life to Fix" is a stadium-sized anthem about resolve and reconstruction. "Gotta build it back up brick by brick," frontman Chris Vos sings during every chorus, promising to put an end to his life's downward slope by taking the very first steps of a long, uphill climb. Straightforward and cyclical, the song builds its way toward a climatic finish, with Alex Stiff's loop-like bass pattern and Vos' guitar covering a wide amount of ground for two instruments.

In the Kimmel performance, "Life to Fix" earns its stripes as a live staple. It's the sort of song that's engineered to command a crowd's attention, thanks to its clap-worthy beat and gang vocals. The Jimmy Kimmel audience happily plays along, and the result is a celebrating not only of the Record Company's upcoming album release, but also the success of "Life to Fix," which is currently sitting at Number Two on the AAA radio charts.