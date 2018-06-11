See Old Dominion Rock a Parking Lot in 'Hotel Key' Video

Old Dominion give a parking lot performance in the new video for their single "Hotel Key," the third single from their second album Happy Endings.

Related CMA Music Festival 2018: 30 Best Things We Saw From Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton's main-stage stunners to breakout sets by Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael

Directed by Jim Wright, the clip follows one young couple's fleeting but uncomplicated romance, a relationship that essentially amounts to one night in a hotel room. Murfreesboro, Tennessee's Safari Inn provides the exterior shots, serving as a glowing backdrop for Old Dominion. Band members also get weaved into the narrative, with singer Matthew Ramsey taking on the role of a knowing but nosy front-desk clerk. In the same way that the song is about keeping a souvenir from a fond encounter, the video depicts two people who collide and go their separate ways, but never forgetting.

In April, the group collected the ACM Award for Vocal Group of the Year, following a string of chart-topping hits including "Written in the Sand" and "No Such Thing As a Broken Heart." This summer, they'll support Kenny Chesney's Trip Around the Sun Tour before embarking on their own headlining Happy Endings Tour in the fall.