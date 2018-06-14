See Niall Horan, Maren Morris Sing Acoustic 'Seeing Blind'

Niall Horan and Maren Morris reprise their collaboration "Seeing Blind" in a recent video, taking the folk-pop tune down to its bare essentials with an acoustic rendition.

"Seeing Blind," which appeared on Horan's solo debut Flicker, paired the former One Direction member with pop-country star Morris and described giddy romance with a rousing, harmonized chorus. For this new version, the pair reunites in a recording studio to sing their parts one more time. Accompanied by Horan's acoustic guitar and some light percussion, their stripped-down performance puts even more emphasis on the sound of their voices, which split off for separate solo passages before combining again in that huge, joyous chorus.

This successful collaboration has also turned into a fruitful touring partnership for Morris, who will be the guest on Horan's Flicker World Tour this summer. Starting July 4th, she'll head to South America and play shows in Argentina and Brazil before heading north for a pair of dates in Mexico City. Their U.S. dates begin July 18th with a show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.