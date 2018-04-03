See Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Wow the Opry With 'A Little Honey'

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have been riding high the past month with the success of "You Worry Me," their second single to reach Number One on Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs chart. But they also achieved another milestone with their first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, where they played a swooning version of "A Little Honey."

The Denver R&B crew performed on the legendary Nashville stage March 3rd, eight days before the release of Tearing at the Seams, on which "A Little Honey" appears. The rootsy jam is a stuttering, low-key love song that leaves Rateliff plenty of room to belt out his raspy entreaties. Though spare, the plunking keys and sinewy guitar lines play subtle support before the Night Sweats' horn section makes Rateliff's affectations pop in the choruses.

Tearing at the Seams, the band's second studio LP and first in three years, came out of the gate strongly thanks to "You Worry Me," which topped both the Triple A radio and Americana charts. Rateliff and co. are currently touring Europe. The group also delivered their own take of Bruce Springsteen's "Atlantic City" during a March appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.