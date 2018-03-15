On Monday, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed their stormy single "You Worry Me," which appears on their new LP Tearing at the Seams. While on set, they also turned in a soulful rendition of Bruce Springsteen's "Atlantic City" in the informal setting of the show's Cover Room.

The song has been a popular cover since its release on Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska, with additional recorded versions supplied by the Band, John Anderson, the Hold Steady and Pete Yorn. Rateliff's rendition hearkens back to the Band's loose, roots-rock jam from 1993's Jericho, beginning with a stripped-down verse and chorus before a double-start on the snare breaks into the full-band uplifting post-chorus vamp used by Springsteen's band in live performances.

Tearing at the Seams, Rateliff's follow-up to 2015's self-titled breakthrough, was released March 9th. The Denver, Colorado, band, which made its Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this month, has a full itinerary ahead in the spring, sharing bills with Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Tank and the Bangas, Deer Tick and John Prine. On March 15th, they're set to play the annual Luck Reunion outside Austin, Texas, during the South by Southwest festival.