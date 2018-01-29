See Miranda Lambert's Emotional 'Vice' With Songwriter Shane McAnally

Miranda Lambert shares the stage with the songwriters whose contributions helped shape her double album The Weight of These Wings in a new episode of PBS' Front and Center. Lambert's appearance is part of a CMA Songwriters Series episode of the acclaimed music series, which returns for an eighth season beginning Friday, February 2nd.

Related Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Plot Co-Headlining Summer 2018 Tour The Bandwagon Tour unites country titans for 13 shows beginning in July

In an episode spotlighting the 12-time CMA award winner, Lambert welcomes an army of songwriters including Jessi Alexander, Brent Cobb, Luke Dick, Anderson East, Natalie Hemby, Adam Hood, Jack Ingram, Shane McAnally, Waylon Payne, Aaron Raitiere, Jon Randall, Liz Rose, Gwen Sebastian and Scotty Wray. In addition to sharing stories and inspiration behind the album with her fellow writers, Lambert is also joined by her father, Rick Lambert, for a special performance of "Greyhound Bound for Nowhere," which the pair co-wrote for her 2005 debut album, Kerosene.

"Vice" is a highlight of the installment, with Lambert delivering an acoustic performance of the emotionally charged tune with McAnally, who co-wrote the song with Lambert and Josh Osborne.

A partnership with the Country Music Association and the CMA Songwriters Series, future songwriter-focused episodes of Front and Center feature Clint Black and John Rich; Kane Brown, Tom Douglas and Josh Hoge; and Luke Combs with writers Thomas Archer, Ray Fulcher and Rob Williford. Check local listings for dates and air times.

Sheryl Crow, Liam Gallagher, Mike + the Mechanics and Nile Rodgers are also set to appear in their own installments.