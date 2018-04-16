See Miranda Lambert's Inspirational 'Keeper of the Flame' at ACM Awards

At last year's ACM Awards, Miranda Lambert presented a stripped-down acoustic take on the heartbreaking ballad – and fan favorite – "Tin Man," which was named Song of the Year during Sunday's 53rd ACMs. For her live spot on the broadcast, the singer-songwriter debuted "Keeper of the Flame," the latest single from her year-and-a-half-old LP, The Weight of These Wings.

Nestled midway through The Heart – the collection's second disc – "Keeper of the Flame" was penned by Lambert with Natalie Hemby and Liz Rose, who also wrote the album's track "Ugly Lights." "Keeper of the Flame," which inspired the name of Lambert's headlining tour of 2016, can be seen as a tribute to the pioneering artists who blazed a trail for Lambert and others to follow, but at its heart is really about staying inspired (a word which literally means "fire within") when difficult circumstances leave one bent yet not broken and "stronger than I feel."

"Keeper of the Flame" is officially released to country radio on Monday, April 16th. Lambert has a handful of upcoming shows before embarking on this summer's Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town.

