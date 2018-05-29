See Mike and the Moonpies Bet Against the House in 'Beaches of Biloxi' Video

Mike and the Moonpies have released a music video for their song "Beaches of Biloxi." A standout of the Texas band's latest album, Steak Night at the Prairie Rose, the track opens with a "Suspicious Minds" guitar line, before vocalist Mike Harmeier documents the temptations of gambling on the Gulf Coast.

Likewise, the video, directed by David Bellarosa and filmed at Sam's Town Point bar in Austin, submerges itself in the dark and sometimes desperate world of table games, with Moonpies steel guitarist Zach Moulton playing losing hand after losing hand of poker. Soon, he's at the pawn shop, hocking a Gretsch to fund his habit, while Harmeier and co. do their best lounge act impression back at the casino.

"Beaches of Biloxi" is one of a few songs the group has spotlighted from February's Steak Night at the Prairie Rose, a crisp, country-to-the-bone album produced by Adam Odor. In January, they debuted a video to their roadies anthem "Road Crew," and in May released a live clip of the album's excellent title track, performed for the online series Jam in the Van.



Mike and the Moonpies will tour throughout the summer, including a July 20th stop at the Nashville Palace in Nashville. Here's their tour dates:

June 1 - Pocola, OK @ Gilley’s at Choctaw Casino

June 2 - Thackerville, OK @ Palladium Club at Winstar World Casino

June 5 - Spring Green, WI @ The Shitty Barn

June 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ Duke’s Indy

June 9 - Cascade, IA @ Rockin’ On The River

June 10 - Galva, IL @ Wiley Park

June 15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Skinny Dennis

June 17 - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

June 22 - Yorkville, IL @ The Law Office Pub & Music Hall

June 23 - Rochester, IL @ The Alibi

June 28 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Weekend Dance Hall & Saloon

June 29 - Lubbock, TX @ Blue Light Live

June 30 - Buda, TX @ Buck’s Backyard

July 6 - Thackerville, OK @ Palladium Club at WinStar World Casino

July 7 - Thackerville, OK @ Palladium Club at WinStar World Casino

July 13 - Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing

July 17 - Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern

July 20 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Palace

July 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Fado Irish Pub

July 28 - Craponne-Sur-Arzon, FR @ Country Rendez-Vous Festival

August 9 - Billings, MT @ Zoo Montana

August 11 - Challis, ID @ Braun Brothers Reunion

August 16 - Austin, TX @Rustic Tap

August 17 - Thackerville, OK @ Palladium Club at WinStar World Casino

August 18 - Thackerville, OK @ Palladium Club at WinStar World Casino

August 24 - Thackerville, OK @ Palladium Club at WinStar World Casino

August 25 - Thackerville, OK @ Palladium Club at WinStar World Casino