See Midland's Colorful 'Make a Little' Performance on 'Colbert'

With the 60th annual Grammy awards just around the corner, double nominees Midland took to late-night TV on Tuesday to perform a raucous version of their latest single "Make a Little" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Texas trio played the same song last November when they appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where lead singer Mark Wystrach had a playful mid-song back and forth with his band mates before delivering a heartfelt message of love and peace. This time around, "Make a Little" was a straight-ahead boogie, complete with improvised hoots and hollers from Wystrach after the final refrain and some synchronized guitar moves that recalled Dwight Yoakam.

Midland – who hit the road next month supporting Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves on the Breakers Tour – are up for a pair of Grammys at Sunday's ceremonies. Both nominations come courtesy of their debut single "Drinkin' Problem," which is in the running for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Midland released their debut album On the Rocks in September.

The Grammy Awards air January 28th at 7:30 p.m./ET on CBS.