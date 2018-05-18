See Midland Evoke 'Urban Cowboy' in New 'Burn Out' Video

The Urban Cowboy period of country music doesn't always get enough credit for its influence on the present, but in the new music video for "Burn Out" Midland play up their appreciation for the classic John Travolta film and the sounds it inspired.

Related Hear Midland's Spanish Version of 'Drinkin' Problem' ACM Award-winning country trio re-records their Number One hit with Mexican singer Jay De La Cueva

Directed by TK McKamy and Midland bassist Cameron Duddy, who also manned the camera for the band's "Drinkin' Problem" video, "Burn Out" was shot in the "World's Largest Honky Tonk," the sprawling Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth. Bathed in sepia tones and neon light, the continuous-shot video – inspired by the infamous Copacabana scene in Goodfellas – dips, spins, and weaves through the crowded, hazy barroom with patrons enjoying considerable amounts of Lone Star beer. (Indoor smoking, by the way, was only outlawed in Fort Worth earlier this year.)

While the Midland boys play on a small stage in the center of the room, "Burn Out" follows a bartender and her drunken, cheating boyfriend. Eventually some other patrons intervene to escort him out of the bar, but the real hero is the just-right-amount-of-sweaty singer Mark Wystrach, who lifts the bartender's spirits with the charm of a young John Travolta by twirling her around to the tear-jerking music without missing a beat on his singing.

"Burn Out" is the third single to be released from Midland's 2017 debut On the Rocks, which earned them a pair of Grammy nominations as well as the ACM award for New Vocal Duo of the Year. They play the Country 500 Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 26th, and make a real-life appearance at Billy Bob's on June 2nd.