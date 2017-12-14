See Margo Price's Feisty Three-Song Set at Washington's 930 Club

Margo Price played a three-song set at Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club recently, as National Public Radio hosted an event to honor the 10th anniversary of NPR Music. Price, whose Midwest Farmer's Daughter LP was Number Three on Rolling Stone's 40 Best Country Albums list for 2016, had another exceptional year in 2017, landing in the top spot of this year's survey with the superb All American Made.

Her acoustic set from the club's balcony included the title cut to that album, as well as the LP's female-empowering "Pay Gap' and opened with "Tennessee Song" from her previous record. Dedicating "Pay Gap" to "women… in these times that we're having," as well as to minorities and anyone falling victim to inequality in matters of employment compensation, Price earned some of the crowd's most vocal approval – especially from the women in attendance – as she sang, "We are all the same in the eyes of God, but in the eyes of some rich white men, no more than a maid to be owned like a dog and a second-class citizen." Watch Price's three-song performance above.