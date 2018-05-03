See Maren Morris' Stripped-Down Rendition of 'The Middle'

To celebrate five weeks atop the Billboard's Pop Chart, Maren Morris posted a brief, stripped-down performance of her Zedd and Grey collaboration "The Middle" to Twitter on Wednesday.

Related The Boundary-Pusher: Maren Morris on Overturning Country Conventions After more than a decade of work – including failed auditions for 'The Voice' and 'American Idol' – the singer-songwriter has finally broken through

With only her acoustic guitar, Morris offers up a solo performance of the pre-chorus and chorus of the smash collaboration with producer and DJ Zedd. Morris, Zedd, and Grey released the pop single, which features the country singer's vocals on a decidedly EDM-inspired track, in late January. Since then, it's become a staple of pop radio, and also topped Billboard's Dance Chart.

A recent New York Times feature and accompanying video journal outlined the making of the song, which Zedd produced for writers the Monsters, the Strangerz, and Sarah Aarons. As reported by Variety, other artists considered to sing on the track include Charli XCX, Camila Cabello, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Demi Lovato. Morris and Zedd recently performed the song live together for the first time at OMNIA Night Club in Las Vegas on April 28th.



Morris will join Niall Horan on his Flicker World Tour beginning June 1st in Auckland, New Zealand.