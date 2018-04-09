See Maren Morris Capture Husband Ryan Hurd in Wild West 'Rich' Video

With a holster slung across her hips and a plan tucked up the sleeve of her duster coat, Maren Morris plays the part of a Wild West bounty hunter in the music video for "Rich." Members of her touring entourage — including bandmates, road crew and management staff — also make appearances, bringing to life a bygone world filled with sheriffs, saloons and cowboys. Also sharing the spotlight with Morris is her husband, fellow songwriter Ryan Hurd, who portrays her captured fugitive.

After apprehending Hurd around a campfire, Morris drags him into town, where a sizable bounty awaits. Flush with cash, she hits up the frontier equivalent of Urban Outfitters, purchases a few dresses and rents a nearby room in a posh hotel. It's only during the video's final moments, while Morris relaxes in a clawfoot tub, that we capture another glimpse of her fugitive, whom she's apparently freed from jail and taken to her hotel. He walks by in a towel, apparently bound for the same tub, and she winks at the camera before everything fades to black.

"Rich" was directed by TK McKamy, who bought a similar mix of cinematic pastiche and genre-appropriate grit to last year's video for "Craving You," Morris' hit duet with Thomas Rhett. Filmed in Tucson, Arizona, "Rich" is one of the most visually stunning clips in the songwriter's catalog, mixing the colorful punch of her "80s Mercedes" video with visuals borrowed from Westworld.