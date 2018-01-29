See Luke Combs' Brooding 'One Number Away' Video

With a new music video released on Monday, breakout singer Luke Combs puts a dark, cinematic spin on his latest single, "One Number Away."

Co-written by Combs with Sammy Mitchell, Steven Andre Battey, Carlos Battey and Robert Williford, the ballad's conflicted lyrics describe a guy struggling not to break down and call his ex, but the video paints that story in a much more tragic light. It centers on a broken-up couple who appear to be on the verge of reuniting, while an ominous cloud seems to hang over them both, hinting at a twist ending that frames the tune in deep regret.

Highlighting Combs' muscular, raspy vocals, "One Number Away" was released as the North Carolina native's third single from his debut LP This One's for You in early January. It follows "Hurricane" and "When It Rains It Pours," both of which hit Number One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

The second leg of Combs' headlining Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour kicks off February 1st in Toledo, Ohio, and includes back-to-back shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium as the singer-songwriter makes his first-ever appearance at the famed venue. He'll tour this summer with Jason Aldean and Lauren Alaina on Aldean's High Noon Neon Tour.