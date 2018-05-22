See Luke Bryan Sing 'Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset' on 'American Idol' Finale

Luke Bryan wrapped up his first season as American Idol judge by debuting the new single "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset." Bryan took the stage during the show's Monday-night finale prior to 19-year-old Maddie Poppe being named the season's victor.

An easy-rolling mid-tempo track filled with romantic nostalgia and golden-hour memories of a perfect summer, "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" was written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill and marks the second single from Bryan's sixth album, What Makes You Country. His previous release, "Most People Are Good," became the Georgia superstar's 20th Number One hit earlier this year.

Bryan followed up his performance with a duet of "Most People Are Good" featuring finalist Gabby Barrett, giving the optimistic tune a richly textured vocal remix. Likewise, Darius Rucker and Idol runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson united for a strong rendition of Rucker's "Wagon Wheel," with Hutchinson plucking a banjo and effortlessly matching his partner's vocal power.

Bryan's What Makes You Country summer tour kicks off May 31st at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and will visit stadiums, arenas and festivals across North America through October. Special guests include Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen and Carly Pearce.