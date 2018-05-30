See Lori McKenna's Nostalgic 'People Get Old' Video

Songwriter Lori McKenna, the award-winning tunesmith behind the hits "Girl Crush" and "Humble and Kind," among many others, has throughout her career written extensively about her mother because she passed away when McKenna was little. But with the recently released "People Get Old," from McKenna's upcoming album The Tree, she had a chance to put the life of her 83-year-old dad in the spotlight.

The just-released video for "People Get Old" unfolds like a weathered photo album, springing to life in touching vignettes recalled by the singer-songwriter. As she wanders the rooms of a now-empty home, she encounters one-by-one the musicians who provide the wistful accompaniment for her cherished memories.

"It's one of those songs where it takes you back in time," McKenna tells Billboard of the track. "I love nostalgic songs, so this one let me start picking part the parts of my childhood I remembered and wanted to put in a song, like going down memory lane a bit."



Of her father's looming presence in the bittersweet tune, McKenna says, "In so many ways I still remember him as a younger man, doing family trips and all that. I remember him so much as this hard-working guy who wore a three-piece suit for 42 years, so I wanted to include an image of him not working – and couldn't come up with anything in my memory bank. My husband, Gene, helped me out with that, so a little bit of his dad is in there, too."

The Tree will be released on July 20th.